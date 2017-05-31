Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Major Fire at Grid Power Station in Meghalaya

Major Fire at Grid Power Station in Meghalaya
May 31
21:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A major fire broke out at a power station in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Wednesday, causing damage worth crores, official said. No one was injured.

The fire at the Khliehriat Grid sub-station of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Ltd (MeECL) in Moowakhu was finally doused after two hours of efforts by firefighters, a police official said.

A short-circuit in one of the transformers led to an explosion and ignited the blaze, district police chief Spill Thamar told IANS.

Two 20 MVA and one 5 MVA transformers and breakers, worth nearly Rs 3-4 crore, were damaged by the fire, MeECL official Tinku Marak said, adding it may take a couple of months to restore power in the district and in some villages under West Jaintia Hills following the accident.

-IANS

Tags
KhliehriatKhliehriat fire
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.