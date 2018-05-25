Major Leetul Gogoi to Face Court of Inquiry

The army on Friday ordered a Court of Inquiry against Major Leetul Gogoi who was detained along with a local girl by police for questioning from a hotel in Srinagar this week.

“Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry against Major Gogoi of 53 Rashtriya Rifles regarding an incident that occurred on May 23.

“If found guilty, appropriate action would be taken against him,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia told IANS.

Sources also told IANS that Gogai’s commanding officer is being shifted out for alleged lack of command and control over his subordinates.

They also said that Gogoi has been taken off from field duties and attached to headquarters till the completion of the inquiry.

Replying to questions on this incident, Army chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat said that the officer would face “exemplary” punishment, if found involved in any unlawful act.

