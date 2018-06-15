Major Projects to Protect Majuli from Flood: Brahmaputra Board

The Brahmaputra Board has taken up major projects in the world’s largest river island Majuli to protect it from flood and erosion, a top official has said.

“We are taking up major projects in Majuli. Huge flood protection and erosion protection work,” Brahmaputra Board chairman Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday at the 60th standing committee meeting of the board.

According to an official release, Kundu said that there are drainage development schemes that are nearly complete and a plan for raised platforms as Northeast is flood-prone and will be very effective.

“Major initiatives are being taken up by the Ministry of the Water Resources and Central Water Commission in the form of flood forecasting. The flood forecasting mechanisms are very robust,” he said.

The authorities are able to give 72 hours pre-warning at present and there is a huge network of flood forecasting sites in the North East, the chairman added.

“The National Disaster Management Authority is also able to pre-position NDRF battalions and the state is also able to pre-position their assets for flood prevention,” Kundu said.

During the meeting, various activities of the board like survey and investigation of multi-purpose and mini-micro projects, execution of anti-erosion and flood management scheme among others were discussed.

“I am pleased to say that the projects that we have undertaken last year are near completion and the quality that we have ensured is very high. We also have a very strong plan prepared for the next year,” the chairman said.

