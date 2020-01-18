Major reshuffle in Assam Cabinet with the induction of two new ministers

NET Bureau

With the induction of two new ministers of state with independent charges today, the Assam BJPs state cabinet saw a major reshuffle. In a significant move, Assam Finance, PWD and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma got back Education portfolio dropping Siddhartha Bhattacharya who has been given the portfolio of Guwahati Development Department, Law & Justice, Cooperation.

The newly inducted Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan got the Labour & Employment and Tea Tribes Welfare (Independent) portfolios and Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan got the Revenue and DM (Independent) and PWD (State) portfolio.

The following are the portfolios of Members of Council of Ministers:

1. Sarbananda Sonowal: Chief minister, Assam: Home, Political, Personnel, GAD, SAD, Implementation of Assam Accord, Administrative Reform & Training, Election, Information & Public Relation, Border Areas Development, Sports & YW, Power, Labour Welfare and any other department not allotted to the other ministers.

2. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Finance, Transformation & Development, Health & Family Welfare, PWD, Education (Higher, Secondary & Elementary).

3. Atul Bora: Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary.

4. Pramila Rani Brahma: Social Welfare and Soil Conservation.

5. Keshab Mahanta: Water Resources, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Cultural Affairs (only Library & Archeology matters)

6. Parimal Suklabaidya: Fisheries, Excise, Environment & Forest.

7. Ranjit Dutta: Handloom and Textile and Sericulture (including Khadi and Village Industry), Welfare of Minorities.

8. Chandra Mohan Patowaty: Commerce and Industry, Transport, Parliamentary Affair, Act East Policy Affairs, Skill Entrepreneur & Employment.

9. Siddartha Bhattacharya: Guwahati Development Department, Law & Justice, Cooperation

10. Sum Ronghang: Hills Area Development, Mines & Minerals.

11. Phani Bhusan Choudhury: Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Pension & Public Grievance.

12. Chandan Brahma: Tourism, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC).

13. Rihon Daimari: Public Health Engineering, Public Enterprise.

Ministers of State

14. Naba Kumar Doley: Panchayat and Rural Development (Independent), Cultural Affairs Excluding Library & Archaeology matters (Independent), Environment & Forest (assist cabinet Minister as MoS).

15. Bhabesh Kalita: Irrigation (Independent), Education (assist Cabinet Minister as MoS).

16. Pijush Hazarika: Urban Development including T&CP (Independent), Health & Family Welfare (assist Cabinet Minister as MoS).

17. Jogen Mohan: Revenue & DM (Independent), PWD (assist Cabinet Minister as MoS).

18. Sanjoy Kishan: Tea Tribe Welfare (Independent), Labour Welfare (assist Cabinet Minister as MoS).