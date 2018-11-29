Maka Students’ Enterprise for Waste Management

NET Bureau

Makha Senior Secondary School in East Sikkim has taken an initiative to improve waste management system in the area.

With an aim to alleviate the environmental and social problem caused by trash, the school under the banner of ‘Hariyo Makha – Sikkim Against Pollution’, which is also a part of the eco-club of the school, is experimenting with a ‘virtual municipality’ where they will collect waste, segregate them and take further actions like the municipal corporations or councils in the towns do.

The main work force behind the idea are the students who take great pleasure in collecting waste materials from the village and bringing them to school where the waste are segregated and categorized into three types – plastic, paper and metal. Termed ‘golden rupee initiative’, all of the scraps are then donated to a scrap vendor for a ‘value price’ of just one rupee, hence the name ‘golden rupee’.

We have experimentally found that around 70-80 % of solid waste generated at Makha could be collected and sent for recycling units, the school said in a press release.

With the active support from the panchayats, SMCs, BDO and local intellectuals, the idea has gone viral and the public are seen donating their solid waste to students. The Hariyo Makha initiative also receive suggestions from the Sikkim Pollution Control Board from time to time.

“Very recently, the school donated around 114 kg of scraps to a local vendor from Singtam. The school has adopted a fixed scrap collection centre at Singtam as its environmental partner. So far more than 400 kg of scraps have been collected and donated by the school,” the release mentions.

The students studying at Makha come from three GPUs and eight wards and hence they cover a large village area with a population of more than 2,000. Still in its primary stage, the idea is struggling for suggestions and support from other people and organisations in the State, said the school.

