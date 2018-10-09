‘Make Puja Pandals Tobacco Free’

NET Bureau

The Kamrup metro district administration has appealed all the Durga Puja celebration committees to take necessary steps to make the pandal premises a ‘plastic and tobacco-free zone’. The appeal was made during the meeting held between the district administration, city police, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and representatives from various Durga Puja celebration committees at the district library premises on Monday.

“Tobacco is rapidly becoming one of the single leading causes of death across the globe. It kills 50 per cent of its users and is expected to kill about one million people in the 21st century. Therefore, we solemnly request you to kindly take all necessary steps to make in and around all Durga Puja pandals a tobacco-free zone,” Kamrup metro Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta said.

The administration appealed to ensure display of at least two hoardings at every puja pandal with the slogans, “No Smoking Area- Smoking Here is an Offence” and Saradiya Puja Dhapat Mukta Puja.

During the meeting, Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Director Jayshree Khersa asked the puja committees to keep space in each pandal so that in need the fire services vehicles can reach to the nearest spot of the pandal. The Deputy Director also requested to call on the toll-free numbers 101 and 0361-2735935, 2735933 and 2737680 to get help from the administration in case of need. Commissioner of Police, Guwahati Pradip Chandra Saloi also suggested the puja committees to install CCTV cameras for proper tracing of the miscreants. At the same time, he also asked to engage volunteers and proper parking space in and around the pandals.

SOURCE: The Sentinel