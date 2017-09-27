Make Siang Project Viable & Feasible: Kant

NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant on Wednesday requested Arunachal government to make the proposed Multipurpose River Valley Project for Siang River viable and feasible for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and his fellow colleagues, Kant said, “The proposed project is estimated to be 300 metre high dam with power generation capacity of 10000MW. The project being a multipurpose project will moderate flood and erosion providing relief in downstream river reaches of Arunachal and Assam.”

He added that the project is proposed at Siang Stage-II location, will be built as a single storage project instead of earlier proposed two separate projects Stage-I and Stage-II on Siang river thereby reducing the cost of project by 25% and increasing the storage capacity of the dam. “Arunachal will benefit through its 12% free power share that comes to about Rs 2400 crore per annum as revenue. Another Rs 200 crore per annum will be added through its 1% free power share, which will be used exclusively for local area development.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khandu informed that the people in the state carries lots of negative notions regarding large dams and stressed on spreading adequate awareness to dispel the fears.

He suggested the NITI Aayog to visit Arunachal, meet people and to understand the nature of their opposition and to them to make aware people regarding the technical benefits of dams.

Khandu also pointed out that sometimes opposition to dam is fuelled by narrow vested political interests and people being gullible fall prey to misinformation.