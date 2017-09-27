Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Make Siang Project Viable & Feasible: Kant

Make Siang Project Viable & Feasible: Kant
September 27
11:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant on Wednesday requested Arunachal government to make the proposed Multipurpose River Valley Project for Siang River viable and feasible for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

During a meeting with Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and his fellow colleagues, Kant said, “The proposed project is estimated to be 300 metre high dam with power generation capacity of 10000MW. The project being a multipurpose project will moderate flood and erosion providing relief in downstream river reaches of Arunachal and Assam.”

He added that the project is proposed at Siang Stage-II location, will be built as a single storage project instead of earlier proposed two separate projects Stage-I and Stage-II on Siang river thereby reducing the cost of project by 25% and increasing the storage capacity of the dam. “Arunachal will benefit through its 12% free power share that comes to about Rs 2400 crore per annum as revenue. Another Rs 200 crore per annum will be added through its 1% free power share, which will be used exclusively for local area development.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khandu informed that the people in the state carries lots of negative notions regarding large dams and stressed on spreading adequate awareness to dispel the fears.

He suggested the NITI Aayog to visit Arunachal, meet people and to understand the nature of their opposition and to them to make aware people regarding the technical benefits of dams.

Khandu also pointed out that sometimes opposition to dam is fuelled by narrow vested political interests and people being gullible fall prey to misinformation.

Tags
Amitabh KantSiang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.