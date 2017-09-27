Making A Career in Tourism Vistas

Net Bureau

Barnali Mahanta

Being one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, Tourism Industry provides employment directly to millions of people worldwide and indirectly through many associated service industries. As a major source of foreign exchange earner, the industry is going to require a number of qualified travel and tourism professionals. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), this industry is responsible for more than 10 per cent of global employment. In India, the tourism industry hopes to create 46 million job opportunities by 2025.

A tourism professional must have the hunger to learn new things every day, along with the readiness of staying updated with the latest news, socioeconomic trends and a strong knowledge of history, and geography. A travel and tourism course offer vocational training which is specially crafted to develop management and communication skills. It offers diverse job profiles like that of a travel agent, travel agency staff, tour operator, tour manager, tour guide, travel consultant, ground staff or in flight staff in airline industry, works in government tourism department either be state or central, woks in immigration and custom services, works in cruises, works in hotels, work as an archaeologist, wildlife photographer, travel blogger, adventure tourism expert, travel-based TV channels, works in travel and tourism organizations, international tour guide and many more. These programmes/courses will also be beneficial for those who wish to start their own business in the field of travel and tourism.

The entire northeast region has tremendous tourism potentiality. The diverse resources of the northeastern states can make the region as one of the best tourist destinations worldwide. To build a career in travel and tourism sector one can go ahead with these courses. Courses available are-

• Masters in Tourism Management (MTM) – 2 years

• Post-Graduate Diploma in Tourism Management (PGDTM) – 1 year

• Bachelor of Vocation Course (B.Voc) in Tourism Management – 3 years

• Travel and Tourism Management (TTM) as vocational subjects in 3-years undergraduate level

Eligibility Criteria

• One can join the MTM/MTTM & PGDTM/PGDTTM courses right after completing bachelor degree course from any stream.

• One can opt for B Voc degree in tourism right after completing Class XII from any stream.

• One can choose TTM as a vocational subject in 3 years BA course without major after completing Class XII.

Admission Timing

Normally July- August is the ideal time for MTM/MTTM & PGDTM/PGDTTM courses right after the declaration of BA/BSc/BCom final results. The right time for admission in B.Voc and TTM courses are right after the declaration of HS final results.



Places to Study

In Assam, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati, is one of the premier institutes of the Northeast offering full-time two-years Master in Tourism Management (MTM) course. The MTM programme was introduced with effect from the 2004 academic session in Pragjyotish College under Gauhati University and is also known as the pioneering institution in the entire northeast region for Masters in Tourism Management. This institute also offers Travel and Tourism Management (TTM) as vocational subjects in its 3-year undergraduate level courses. Another important institution is Jagiroad College, which also offers MTM and TTM courses.

Subsequently, the Assam Women’s University, Jorhat, and Tezpur University, Tezpur, offer full-time MTM course whereas Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, offers PGDTM courses.

Similarly North East Institute of Management Science (NEIMS), Jorhat, affiliated to Dibrugarh University, offers 1-year PG Diploma Course in Tourism Management and the Assam Kaziranga University, Jorhat, offers MBA and BBA courses in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Besides these institutions, the Bachelor of Vocation Course (B.Voc) is offered by many colleges in Assam such as Abhayapuri College, Sonapur College, Kaliabor College, North Guwahati College Bajali College, Nowgaon College, Dhubri College etc.

The Pub Kamrup College and Baihata Chariali offer Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management (DTTM) along with three years degree course.

Apart from these institutions, the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, offers 2-Year Master in Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM) and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Tourism and Hotel Management (Ph.D.). In addition, University of Technology and Management and ICFAI University of Meghalaya are imparting 3 years BBA in Travel and Tourism and 4 years BTTM courses respectively. Likewise, MA in Tourism in Sikkim University, Gangtok, and PGDTTM in Sikkim Manipal University is also available in the state of Sikkim.

The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) is another option for enthusiastic people who can opt for tourism courses like Masters in Tourism Management (MTM), Bachelors’ in Tourism Studies (BTS), Diploma in Tourism Studies (DTS), Certificate in Tourism Studies (CTS) through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

Above mentioned core courses some generalized courses also available, which are relevant to the field of travel and tourism management. They are like hotel, aviation and hospitality management courses, and culinary arts courses etc.

All these tourism courses/programmes are designed in such a way that the students can get specialised training in the field of travel and tourism management and further lift up career opportunities for in the various dimensions of tourism and travel management in the North Eastern Region of the country.

(The author is HoD, Dept. of Tourism Management, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati. She can be reached at barnalimahanta3@gmail.com and 9864186356)