Wed, 03 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Malaria, Diarrhea Grip Tripura’s Tribal Settlement

Malaria, Diarrhea Grip Tripura’s Tribal Settlement
October 03
12:45 2018
NET Bureau

Diseases like malaria, diarrhea have gripped the far flung tribal hamlet of Malirai Debbarma Para as the tribal employees’ organisation Tripura Janajati Sebuk Sangha (TJSS) has helped to reveal it through their campaign there in the bordering subdivision of Kamalpur in the northern Tripura district of Dhalai on Monday.

The TJSS has arranged for medical camp and assistance providing venture in that remote hamlet. At least 25 kms from the sub-divisional town of Kamalpur, the hamlet is set at the hilltop of Atharamura hill range. After covering almost 10 kms there is virtually no road. Only jungle covered hilly tract leads to the village. It nearly has taken more than an hour to cover the uphill distance.

The village has merely 12 families and its adjacent village has 9 families. Both the villages are devoid of basic amenities like potable water, road connectivity, schooling or health care mainly due to the hilly terrain. The TJSS has not only arranged for medical camp and provided medicines but also supplied them clothing.

