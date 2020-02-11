MALAYSHYA KASHYAP: Small Town Girl with a crown

Chirasmrita Devi

From not being able to manage a pair of heels to winning the title of Northeast Diva 2019, Malayshya Kashyap’s journey is worth peeking at. Hailing from a small town Udalguri in Assam, Malayshya has come a long way from being featured on the cover page of a popular Assamese monthly. In February, Malayshya will be representing Northeast in the National platform. In a candid interview, Malashya reveals more about her life and fashion

How did you land in the world of fashion?

MK: Well, it’s a funny story. When I was younger, my mother bought me pair of heels and sent me off with my

sister to hop around. Unfortunately, I lost balance and had a great fall in public. Everybody laughed and I was really embarassed.

That fall taught me the lesson to stand up and I will stand up with grace as everybody will watch me with awe.

A few days later, I took part in a local pageant and bagged the second runners up tag. That boosted my confidence and I felt that

I am made for the ramp!

Who would you consider as your inspiration or role model?

MK: My inspiration would be my mother. She is that one woman who had been supporting me since I took my first step in the world of fashion. She’ll always there standing right behind me to hold me just in case I fall again. Since my father’s death, she left no stone unturned to see me rise. I owe her all my success.

And my role model would be Priyanka Chopra. I have grow seeing her grow in her career. Her journey from a middle class family to the crown, then bollywood and now she is an

international star- all these have inspired me a lot as I too come from a very small town. So, yes I definitely love our Desi girl..!!

Smooth waters never make a good sailor. What are the tempests that you faced during your voyage?

MK: There were challenges in every step!

Coming all the way from Udalguri to Guwahati itself was quite a challenging journey. As I was just 18, there were talks, gossips, stares and raised eyebrows about my choices and what I wear. Yes! I was being judged. It was also difficult to convince my mother to send me, 16 year old daughter, off

to Guawahti after 10th. Fortunately, I am blessed with a very supporting family because of whom I am what I am now. And so here I am.. wearing the crown of Northeast Diva.

It’s said that it’s really difficult to survive in the fashion industry. What’s your take on that based on your journey so far.

MK: See, survival is required not only in the fashion industry but one has to survive and

prove his/her potential in every work arena. Yet,

I believe that if you remain true to yourself and have a strong will it’s not easy to knock you down.

Alright! So, tell us about your preparation for the grand event.

MK: Preparartion is going on. The hardest part is to with part with food. I eat 9 eggs whites and boildal, sprouts and fruits daily. I haven’t had rice since past three months. Yes, you can imagine that being an Assamese, how difficult it is to stay away from rice. But, that’s okay. Some small sacrifices are worth making to achieve your dream.

So, Malayshya what are your future plans?



MK: Well, once Sonam Kapoor said one should never reveal his/her future plans. (Lauhgs). Till now there are no plans as such. Currently my entire focus is on the Northeast Diva Universe crown. As I have been selected to represent the entire Northeast, I can’t let my region down.

As you will be representing Northeast in the National platform, how would you promote the rich culture of Northeast?



MK: Well, the answer lies in my Traditional Costume round which I am not allowed to reveal. My costume has been beuatifully crafted highlighting the rich culture of my state. So, check out for me in the costume round.

What is your message to the fashion aspirants?

MK: Patience and the hunger to achieve your goal. You’ll need patience because there’ll be failures. Before winning Northeast Diva I

participated in hell lot of pageants where I would win runners ups titles or no title at all. Sometimes my mother would ask me, “Are you ever going to win a title? and I would reply, “Yes! A big one!”

Secondly, you will need that hunger and passion to reach your goal. With a balanced combination of these two qualities, nothing is impossible.