Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino dies

NET Bureau Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino has died, leaving behind just one female of the same rare species in captivity in the country.

The Borneo Rhino Alliance (BORA) confirmed the animal’s death in a statement on Facebook on Monday, saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news that Tam, Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino, has passed away.”

Tam had been suffering from organ failure before his death, BORA said.