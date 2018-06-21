Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Mamata Banerjee Calls BJP a Militant Organization

Mamata Banerjee Calls BJP a Militant Organization
June 21
17:57 2018
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a militant organisation.

“We are not a militant organisation like the BJP. They are creating fights not only among Christians, Muslims but also among Hindus,” the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.

Mamata’s statement comes at a time tensions between the two parties are escalating in the state.

On June 2, body of a BJP worker, Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur area of Purulia district.

Similarly, on May 30, the body of another BJP activist Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in the same district.
This was followed by the deaths of at least two TMC workers.

Following these incidents, the TMC accused the BJP for the alleged killings while the latter rubbished their claims.

-ANI

Mamata Banerjee
