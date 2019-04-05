Mamata Banerjee Calls PM Modi ‘a Liar’, Says he ‘Fooled’ State With NRC, Citizenship Bill ‘Lollipops’

NET Bureau

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in Dhubri district of Assam. Addressing a rally ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, she termed the Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) ‘two lollipops’ doled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘fool’ people of the state.

“All those who have come to the country before March 25, 1971, are citizens of the country and have voting rights. What is the BJP saying now? They will bring the Act and make you a foreigner…You will be deprived of basic rights, including education, health, visiting your places of worship and even voting rights,” she said.

Strengthening the attack, she called PM Modi a ‘liar’ and accused him of always fooling the people. “Five years ago he called himself a ‘chaiwala’, but now he has forgotten how to make tea and become a ‘chowkidar’ to siphon the poor peoples’ money and give it to the rich,” she alleged.

Raking up the issue of NRC, the Trinamool chief said, “It was not only Muslims, but the names of 22 lakh Hindus and also Gorkhas, Biharis, Tamils and people from Kerala and Rajasthan have been left out from the NRC. We are fighting to get all of their names included.”

The NRC had left out the names of 40 lakh people and it was only the Trinamool Congress that stood beside these people irrespective of their religion, Banerjee said while addressing an election rally here.

No political party supported the people whose names were left out from the list, but “we were always with them”, she said.

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has attacked PM Narendra Modi. On Thursday, she had said that if Modi is re-elected, he will do everything to defy Constitution; this will probably be the last election in the country.

The Trinamool is contesting nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, which is set to go to polls in three phases from April 11 to April 23.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will begin on April 11 and will be held in seven phases. The model code of conduct came into immediate effect from March 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

Source: India.com