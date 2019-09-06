NET Bureau

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is an attempt to divert attention from the economic disaster.

Speaking inside the Bengal Assembly during a discussion on a resolution against NRC, she lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying, “As if the Chandrayaan-2 launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were launched.”

With the success of this moon mission, India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon and the first country to land close to the lunar south pole on its first attempt.

Chandrayaan-1 was India’s first mission to the moon.

Chandrayaan-1 was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.

Speaking on the resolution on NRC, she said, “Want to thank everyone who supported us in this resolution. Hopefully, someday they will also understand who have destroyed the institutions of the country. This is a political vendetta. All pillars of democracy, media, judiciary all being run by central advisories. Names of genuine Indians excluded from the NRC list.”

She said that she will never accept the implementation of NRC in West Bengal. She said, “During Rajiv Gandhi’s regime, Assam Accord was signed to return peace and tranquility. This was not acceptable to any other states. We will not accept NRC here. I welcome Nitish Kumar’s statement that they will also not implement NRC in their state.”

She said that the Government must concentrate on the economic slowdown. She said, “I echo words of Dr. Manmohan Singh. Concentrate more on the economy than on political vendetta. They are selling off Air India, Banks and disinvesting rail.”

She also said that she is not against abrogation of Article 370, but against the way in which it has been done. She said, “I am not against the abrogation of Article 370. I am against the process. I’m shocked why opposition parties are not uniting against such atrocities. All are sitting silent.”

Source: India Today