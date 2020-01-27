Mamata Banerjee urges Congress, CPM to put aside differences, fight against ‘fascist’ BJP

NET Bureau
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the opposition CPM and the Congress to put aside narrow political differences and fight together against the “fascist BJP government” at the Centre.
Contending that NPR, NRC and CAA were correlated, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the new citizenship law was “anti-people”. The chief minister, while speaking on the anti-CAA resolution tabled in the Assembly, demanded that the contentious law be immediately repealed.
“The CAA is anti-people, anti-constitutional… We want this law to be repealed immediately,” she said.
Insisting that the Congress and the Left Front should stop spreading canards against her government, she said, “Time has come to forget our narrow differences and fight together to save the country.”