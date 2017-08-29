Tue, 29 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Mamata Govt Refuses to Discuss Gorkhaland at All-Party Meeting

Mamata Govt Refuses to Discuss Gorkhaland at All-Party Meeting
August 29
19:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The West Bengal government on Tuesday refused to discuss the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state raised by some hill-based outfits during an all-party meeting in Kolkata, as it requested them to withdraw the ongoing indefinite shutdown in the north Bengal hills.

Rejecting any discussions on Gorkhaland, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee argued that the matter was not under the state government’s jurisdiction.

“They (hill parties) raised the demand of Gorkhaland but we did not agree with this issue. We said this is not in our hands and we cannot discuss this. You can raise your voice as it is your democratic right, but the state government has its own jurisdictions, some constitutional obligations and bindings,” Banerjee said after the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna near Kolkata.

Major political parties in the hills including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha attended the meeting.

“We requested them to withdraw the ongoing shutdown that has been continuing for so long and restore normalcy in the region keeping in mind the suffering of the locals. Every body in the meeting agreed that peace and normacy should be restored. Let them take their own time,” she said.

-IANS

Tags
All Party MeetingGorkhaland
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.