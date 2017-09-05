Wed, 06 Sep 2017

Mamta Banerjee’s Effigy Burnt in Sikkim

September 05
21:50 2017
An effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee was burnt amidst shouting of slogans at Sadam in South Sikkim district on Tuesday, in protest against the alleged burning of Chief Minister Pawan Chamling’s effigy at Siliguri.

The effigy of West Bengal Tourism Minister Gautam Deb was also burnt at Sadam for his recent comments accusing the Sikkim government and police administration of helping GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, against whom a look out notice had been issued by the Bengal government, and his associates to flee, police said.

The effigies were burnt at the place where Kalimpong police allegedly shot dead a GJM member who was in Sikkim to attend the central committee meeting of the GJM called by Gurung on Friday.

The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front(SDF) has condemned the alleged burning of Chamling’s effigy at Siliguri.

-PTI

