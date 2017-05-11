Man Arrested for Criticising Assam CM in Social Media

Writing on a Whatsapp group criticising Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal landed a middle aged man from Assam’s Sontitpur district in jail.

A resident of Biswanath Chariali of Assam, named Parimal Gore posted `offensive’ comment about Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the influential student organisation All Assam Students Union (AASU). Gore was picked up by the police from house around 1300 hours on May 8 and has been charged with multiple Indian Penal Code sections of 120 (B), 153 (a) (b) 505 (2) for criminal conspiracy and spreading hatred.

“Acting on an FIR filed by AASU members we arrested Gore who posted offensive comments against chief Minister Sonowal and AASU in a Whatsapp group. Gore was a member of Whatsapp group of journalists in the area. Court has send him to 14 days judicial custody,” Anuj Goswami, office in charge of Biswanath Chariali police station told UNI.

Gore’s apparent mistake was that in the post he shared also in his facebook timeline at 2122 hours which in Assamese, said Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is a selfish man and riding on the back of regionalism and student body AASU he earned fame as a regional leader.

The post also attacked Mr Sonowal and student body AASU for playing with the emotion of local people and doing nothing for the welfare of the state. In his facebook account Gore describes himself as a social and a member of CPI (ML).

-UNI