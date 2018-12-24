NET Bureau

Man borrows Rs. 6.5L from one girlfriend for second-girlfriend’s abortion.

Mumbai Police arrested a man last week who allegedly duped his girlfriend of Rs. 6.5 lakh, and used Rs. 60,000 from it to pay for the abortion of another girlfriend he had impregnated.

The philanderer was identified as 23-year-old Ashwin Pandey, who, interestingly, is also in the middle of divorce proceedings with his estranged wife.

Pandey lived in Charkop, which is in Kandivali West.

Pandey lied about his job, cooked stories to seek money. While fighting his divorce battle, Pandey befriended a 30-year-old woman some months back.

She had recently “excelled in her career and joined an event management company as a manager,” said cops.

To impress her, Pandey told her that he has joined an airline as the security administrator.

After winning over her trust, Pandey made up many stories to seek monetary assistance from her.

Woman reads ‘I love you’ message on Pandey’s phone

Eventually, Pandey allegedly cheated the woman of Rs. 6.5 lakh under the pretext of meeting his monthly expenditure, and bearing the medical expenses of a close relative who was injured in a road accident.

Pandey’s run would have been smooth if it wasn’t for a text message.

One day, the woman read a cheery ‘I love you’ on Pandey’s phone that got her suspicious.

Woman calls text-sender, another woman responds saying Pandey impregnated her

When the woman confronted Pandey, he said the sender was a man who had been trying to hit on him on and off.

The woman was however not convinced and dialed the text-sender’s number when she was alone on a later day.

A woman responded, who shared that Pandey had gotten her impregnated, and the duo was in Delhi, where she underwent an abortion.

Woman files case of rape and cheating against Pandey

The 30-year-old then realized that she had given Rs. 60,000 to Pandey at the time, when he said he wanted the money for a medical emergency.

He also had sexual relations with the woman after promising to marry her.

After learning about the other woman, she approached the Dindoshi police last Friday and filed a case of rape and cheating against Pandey.

Pandey arrested on the same day the woman filed her complaint

Pandey was arrested on the same day the aggrieved woman filed her complaint. The womanizer has now been remanded in police custody till December 26. Dindoshi police officials said Pandey used to live in the north Mumbai neighborhood with his parents.

Source: Dailyhunt

Image Source: Life Hacks