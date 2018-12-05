Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 05 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Man Dies in Golaghat After Being Shot At

Man Dies in Golaghat After Being Shot At
December 05
17:51 2018
NET Buerau

A man who was shot at his leg by the police at Habiyal in Golaghat district of Assam after he allegedly attacked a section of voters and cops with iron rods and a ‘dao’ on Wednesday morning succumbed to his injuries at the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.

Police said they fired at the legs of Gyanendra Rajkhowa, a former BSF trooper, after he attacked some voters with an iron rod besides taking a swipe at policemen when voting was underway on Wednesday morning.

“We heard that a person named Gyanendra Rajkhowa had injured three to four persons after attacking them with iron rods. But when we came to take him into preventive detention, he charged at us with two ‘daos’. We sensed that he could be a threat to other people and hence shot at his legs. He has been taken to hospital,” a policeman said.

He was then rushed to the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

It’s not exactly known as to what led to his death since he had suffered bullet injury on his leg.

SOURCE: News Live

Image Credit: News Live

Firing Man Death police firing
