Man from Manipur Drowns in Delhi

A 22-year-old man from Manipur drowned in the lake at the deer park in Hauz Khas on Monday, the police said. The police are probing if it was a case of suicide.

Around 6 am, Horthan, along with two of his friends, had gone to the deer park for morning walk, the police said. While walking, Horthan suddenly ran towards the lake, they added. His friends told the police that on reaching the lake, Horthan took off his shirt and jumped into it.

The two friends kept calling Horthan from the banks of the lake but when they did not get any response, they informed the police.

The police and the fire department personnel subsequently arrived at the spot and launched a rescue operation. After about a couple of hours, Horthan’s body was fished out of the lake, the police said, adding that it was sent for a post- mortem.

Horthan had come to Delhi on July 27 in search of a job. He was staying at his sister’s place at Maharani Bagh.

The friends of the deceased told the police that they had consumed liquor the previous night and that Horthan might have been under the influence of alcohol.

However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm this. They are also questioning Horthan’s friends to ascertain if it was a case of suicide.

