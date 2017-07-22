Man Held for Masturbating While Ogling German Woman in Delhi

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for masturbating publicly while ogling a German woman pursuing her Ph.D in New Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said a photo of the suspect’s car that the woman clicked as he was escaping helped police nab him.

The officer said that the incident happened on Thursday and the suspect, identified only as Tarun, was arrested on Friday evening from Palwal in Haryana.

On Thursday afternoon, the woman who is pursuing her Ph.D from Jawaharlal Nehru University in the city, had taken her dog for a stroll in Greater Kailash-II area of south Delhi.

“She noticed that a man was looking strangely at her and suddenly he removed his trousers and started masturbating while looking at her,” Baaniya said.

As the woman started shouting, the man sped away in a car but the woman managed to take a photo of his car, police said. Police said the registration number of the vehicle led to the arrest of the accused.

“She displayed sharp presence of mind by taking snapshot of the vehicle which led to cracking of the case. We need more such girls who know how to speak and stand up for themselves,” Baaniya said.

-IANS