Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 02 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Man Held with Heroin in Manipur Disguised as Cake

Man Held with Heroin in Manipur Disguised as Cake
January 02
20:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A drug trafficker has been arrested in Manipur with heroin valued at Rs 42 lakh and shaped like a New Year cake, police said.

Imphal East Police Superintendent Kabib K. said police were tipped off that drug traffickers would smuggle in heroin from Myanmar.

The police set up traps and a van was stopped near Lamlong market in Imphal East. A man, identified as W. Keishing, was arrested after the heroin cake weighing 350 gm was found hidden in the vehicle.

He was identified as a 47-year-old from Silent village in Senapati district.

Of late, police and Assam Rifles have seized drugs, gold bars and other contraband items in different districts of Manipur.

-IANS

Tags
heroinManipur Heroin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.