Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 20 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Man impersonates pilot to avoid security checks at IGI airport, arrested

Man impersonates pilot to avoid security checks at IGI airport, arrested
November 20
11:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A 48-year-old owner of a consultancy company was arrested from IGI Airport Monday for allegedly impersonating a captain of German airlines Lufthansa, allegedly to avoid long queues and security checking, said police.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rajan Mahbubani, had procured a fake identity card to pose as a captain from Bangkok for the last two years. He also uploaded videos of him from inside the plane cockpit on TikTok, said police.

DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said Mahbubani, a resident of Vasant Kunj, initially worked for private companies at different levels, but later floated his own training and consultancy company. He would offer training and consultation to corporates, said police.

“On Monday, he was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was about to board an AirAsia flight to Kolkata. The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Lufthansa Airlines had raised suspicion about him posing as their pilot. He was arrested from the departure gate of the airport,” said DCP Bhatia.

Source: Indian Express

Tags
captainChief Security OfficerIGI AirportLufthansa Airlines
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.