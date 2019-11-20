Man impersonates pilot to avoid security checks at IGI airport, arrested

NET Bureau

A 48-year-old owner of a consultancy company was arrested from IGI Airport Monday for allegedly impersonating a captain of German airlines Lufthansa, allegedly to avoid long queues and security checking, said police.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rajan Mahbubani, had procured a fake identity card to pose as a captain from Bangkok for the last two years. He also uploaded videos of him from inside the plane cockpit on TikTok, said police.

DCP (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said Mahbubani, a resident of Vasant Kunj, initially worked for private companies at different levels, but later floated his own training and consultancy company. He would offer training and consultation to corporates, said police.

“On Monday, he was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport when he was about to board an AirAsia flight to Kolkata. The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Lufthansa Airlines had raised suspicion about him posing as their pilot. He was arrested from the departure gate of the airport,” said DCP Bhatia.

Source: Indian Express