Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 18 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Man Injured in Mizoram Blast

Man Injured in Mizoram Blast
January 18
11:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 26-year-old man was injured in a blast in the jungles of southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, along the India-Myanmar border, on Monday, an official statement of the Assam Rifles said on Wednesday.

Lawngtlai district police identified the injured as Jitua Tongchangya, a Chakma community member of Bangdukbanga hamlet near Parva village along the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh border.

The blast, reportedly caused by an IED, blew off the man’s left ankle and ‘gravely’ injured his right leg, the statement said.

“As soon as the information reached the Assam Rifles post at Simnasura village, the troops moved a team with a doctor to assist the injured,” it said.

The team provided him with basic medical aid at the spot. The troops along with other villagers then carried the injured on their shoulders to Parva, where he boarded a vehicle to reach the local hospital at Lawngtlai.

Police suspect that the blast was caused by a landmine that was possibly planted in the jungle by Myanmar Army personnel or the insurgents of the Arakan Army (AA).

-PTI

Tags
Arakan ArmyMizoram Blast
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.