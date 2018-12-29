Man Jailed for Burning Wife to Death

NET Bureau

Jorhat District and Sessions Judge VK Chandak sentenced a tea garden worker to seven years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of killing his wife five years back by burning her after pouring petrol on her body.

The judge after convicting Satish Telenga, a worker of Lohpohia Tea Estate under Pulibor Police Station on the outskirts in Jorhat, under Section 304 (II) of the IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

On default of the payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo another six months of rigorous imprisonment, the Judge stated on Thursday.

Telenga was convicted of killing his wife Nomi Rabidas, also a worker of the garden, by setting her on fire at his garden quarter after reportedly taking out petrol from his two-wheeler.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2013, and the victim succumbed to her injuries on February 7, 2013, at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Following the death of Nomi, her family members lodged an FIR against Telenga and a case was registered against him.

Telenga was accused of torturing his wife after getting drunk and demanding money from her for gambling. Failure to pay money to Telenga allegedly led him to physically abuse his wife, the family members alleged. Altogether 12 witnesses were examined by the court during the trial.

Two arrested for stealing: A Jorhat police patrolling party apprehended two youths from the Rupahiali area here while they were burgling a shop after stealing from another nearby shop.

A police source said a patrol party caught Nasir Ali from the Dhakaipatty area and Babu Ali from Huwani Gaon under Bhogdoi Police Outpost from inside a shop at Rupahiali after receiving a call from a resident of the area, who saw unusual activity inside the shop late on Wednesday night.

The source said two of the thieves, who were arrested, had reportedly stolen one mobile handset and Rs 33,000 in cash from a shop and entered another nearby shop and had stolen Rs 7,000. Two other members of the gang managed to flee the spot.

Source: The Assam Tribune