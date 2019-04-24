Man Kills Grandmother After She Fails To Attend His Son’s Birthday Party In Haryana

NET Bureau

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his grandmother for not attending his son’s birthday celebrations in Haryana’s Fatehabad town. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Ramdevi.

Police officials told that the victim was living separately from her two sons after having some differences with them over a property dispute. Ramdevi’s grandson, Vicky, had organised a party on Friday for his newly-born son. He had also invited Ramdevi but she failed to attend the ceremony.

Upset with this, Vicky went to Ramdevi’s house on Friday night and started arguing with her. The argument soon turned violent.

“Vicky attacked his grandmother Ramdevi with an iron object. She was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared her as brought dead,” deceased’s husband Ram Avtar said.

Police have filed a case against Vicky, his mother Nirmala and father Jai Kumar. The police on Saturday, arrested the accused Vicky and his mother.

“The accused had attacked his grandmother with an iron turner. The postmortem of the deceased has been conducted. We have arrested two accused and the third will be arrested soon,” SHO Surendra Kamboj said.

Source: Indiatimes