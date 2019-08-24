Manage your expenses with a Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Personal loans are among the most popular financing solutions in the country. As per data released by RBI, this unsecured loan grew by 20.4% between February 2017 and 2018. And one of the main reasons for its popularity is the spending freedom it offers.

You can use a personal loan for pretty much anything, from managing the expenses of higher education, to a vacation, wedding or even a medical emergency. While restriction-free spending holds true for all personal loans, lenders such as Bajaj Finserv make spending even more convenient through offerings such as Flexi Personal Loans.

Here are five good reasons that make this type of personal loan a better tool to manage your financial requirements:

Instant approvals and a hassle-free application process

To avail of a Bajaj Finserv’s Flexi Loan, just log on to the Bajaj Finserv website, check out the eligibility criteria and apply for a personal loan. The process can be completed online. Plus, you only need to upload the necessary KYC and financial documents, and your application will be approved within 5 minutes. The loan is disbursed within 24 hours of approval.

Multiple part payments and withdrawals

With a Flexi Personal Loan, you have the option to make part-payments and withdrawals from your loan amount as per your convenience. You can simply visit the customer portal – Experia – and avail of the money you need, without the need for multiple applications and repetitive submission of documents.

For instance, if you are using the offering as a home renovation loan, you can withdraw once to pay your contractor, another time to pay painters, and a third time to cater to carpentry-related expenses.

Further, with the ability to borrow on the go, you needn’t run helter-skelter for an emergency loan online.

Pay interest only on the amount you withdraw

What’s great about the Flexi Loan Facility is that you are not charged interest on the total sanction, but only on the amount utilized.

In case of a regular loan, a personal loan EMI calculator suffices for repayment planning, as it allows you to calculate your EMIs. Here, since you incur interest only on the amount withdrawn, you should use the Flexi Day-Wise Interest Calculator to determine the cost of borrowing.

Reduce your EMI burden during the initial tenure

If you choose the Hybrid Flexi Loan Facility, you can reduce your EMI burden during the initial tenure and pay back a combination of principal and interest as the EMI for the subsequent loan tenure

Flexi Personal Loans from Bajaj Finserv offer you complete control over your finances and enables you to meet your financial obligations promptly without affecting your savings.

Make part-prepayments at no extra cost, whenever you desire

Normally, lenders charge you a fee when you make a part-prepayment towards your loan. This results in part-prepayments eating into your total savings. However, when you opt for a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan, you can make part-prepayments at zero extra charges. This makes it a cost-effective move, as you can use your loan to increase spending flexibility, and clear a portion of your loan whenever you have surplus funds, thereby reducing your interest outgo.

Obtaining a Flexi Personal Loan is easy too. You do not need to submit collateral, nor do you have to qualify for the loan basis complicated eligibility terms. Get the flexibility to use the money you need with a Flexi Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv.

Think it. Done.