Manik Sarkar Flays Centre for ‘Failing’ to Meet Poll Promises

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has flayed the NDA government at the Centre for allegedly failing to keep its poll promises and “misleading” the people on many issues like GST and demonetisation.

“Before coming to power four years ago, it (BJP) had promised that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in everyone’s bank account .. the government has even failed to release the list of black money holders,” the senior CPI(M) leader said while delivering a lecture on “Manifestation of Perfection: Idealism in Politics” in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation and GST, Sarkar said the demonetisation move was a myopic one, while implementation of GST had shattered the backbone of small business in the country.

Accusing the Centre of failing to keep the promise of providing employment to two crore people in a year, the veteran left leader said it was unable to provide even two lakh jobs.

While price rise has become a serious problem, the government has failed to deal with suicide by farmers who are not getting remunerative prices for their produces, he said.

Sarkar also alleged that there was an attempt to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion, language and even castes.

Health and education are not getting adequate attention though these two key sectors are essential for developing human resources, he said.

