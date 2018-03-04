Manik Sarkar Resigns as Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar who has been in power for four terms on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Tathagata Roy.

Sarkar will continue as the Chief Minister until the new government is sworn-in.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s CPI (M) 25-year rule in Tripura and registered their first win in the northeast state by winning 35 seats out of 60, while the ruling left party managed to take only 16 seats.

While the BJP and its ally IPFT won 43 seats out of 59 Tripura constituencies, the Left Front managed to win 16 seats. The BJP on its own won 35 seats, while IPFT won eight seats.

The BJP is likely to consider its youngest state chief, Biplab Kumar Deb, as the next chief minister of Tripura.

