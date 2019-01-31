Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

‘Manikarnika’ director Krish hits back at Kangana Ranaut, releases screenshots to back his claims

January 31
16:19 2019
NET Bureau

Filmmaker Krish shared a host of screenshots of his chats with the crew of ‘Manikarnika’ to prove that Kangana Ranaut did not shoot a majority of the film. He shared testimonials from the film’s editor, assistant director and a technician who supported his claims that the film mostly uses the version which was shot by him. 

On Wednesday, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared screenshots of Kangana’s conversation with Krish, in which she was asking him to watch the film before making assumptions about it. She asked Krish to explain the texts. 

“I never thought I’ve to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister’s words about me ehen I’ve questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie,” Krish wrote in a tweet. He also said that Kangana’s messages in the WhatsApp conversation were fake. “I’m confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I’ve questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come,” he wrote in a tweet.

He then attached screenshots of his chats with the crew members of Manikarnika who claimed his version was a masterpiece which was ruined by Kangana. The editor, who did not get a credit for his work in the film, said many other characters got little screentime and Sadashiv’s character (earlier played by Sonu Sood), was also turned insignificant. The assistant director said Krish’s vision for the film was far better than what was ultimately shown.

0 Comments

