Thu, 20 Jul 2017

Manipur Assembly Mourns Death of 19 Persons in Flood

July 20
17:45 2017
The Manipur Assembly on Thursday mourned the death of 19 persons in various flood related incidents in the state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state is facing serious flood related crisis. In some parts, the water level has decreased while the level has increased in the down stream areas. The government has also requested the centre to provide Rs 213.71 crore as assistance.

Biren said, water borne diseases were reported in large numbers and medical camps have been organised in the affected areas. About 15 persons were seriously injured. Over 20,000 houses were affected and about 269 houses were completely washed away. Over 97 relief camps have been opened to help the victims.

He said, flood management needs to be done properly as the recent flood has damaged crops, beside the numerous landslide and human related problems. The Imphal, Iril and Nambul rivers need to be cleaned and the wastage poured into Loktak lake needs to be taken out, he added.

-UNI

Manipur flood
