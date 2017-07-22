Sat, 22 Jul 2017

Manipur Assembly Reaffirms Resolution Safeguarding State Boundary

July 22
12:25 2017
Manipur Assembly on Friday unanimously reaffirmed a resolution adopted in 2015 by the House to urge the Centre to amend the Article 3 of the Constitution to safeguard Manipur’s boundary.

“This House unanimously resolves to reiterate the Resolution No. 117 passed by this Hosue on 31 st August, 2015 for amendment of Article 3 of the Constitution of India by incorporating that the prior consent of the state legislature of the affected state(s) shall be mandatorily obtained while forming new state and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states,” the resolution said.

Manipur Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand adjourned the afternoon session for half an hour to give time to members from both the ruling and opposition parties to draft the resolution together, as proposed by leader of the Opposition O Ibobi Singh.

It may be mentioned here that on August 31, 2015, the Assembly adopted a resolution seeking amendment of the Constitution. The resolution was moved by the former Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi. The government moved the resolution after the Centre and the NSCN (IM) had signed the Framework Agreement on August 3 in the same year.

Tags
Manipur assemblyState Boundary
