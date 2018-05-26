Manipur Bank Employees Two Day Strike from May 30

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will carry out a two-day strike in Manipur from May 30 to protest against the “nominal 2 per cent wage hike” offered by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Speaking to media persons at SBI state branch, MG Avenue in Imphal, UFBU Manipur State Committee convenor, H Keshorjit Singh said employees of various state-run banks have called for a two-day nationwide strike from 6am of May 30 till 6am of June 1 to protest against the nominal 2 per cent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

There will be cease of work during the strike and even the ATMs will be closed down. However, internet banking service will be exempted from the purview of the strike, he said.

In the wage negotiation meeting held on May 5, 2018, IBA made propositions to offer 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017. The said the proposal made by the IBA to increase 2 per cent to the wage is a mockery, Keshorjit said adding that bank employees have worked tirelessly for the well-being of the society, the state and the nation.

The bank employees will also carry out a rally from SBI, MG Avenue Branch to Panthoibi Shanglen, Thangmeiband Meishnam Leikai on May 30.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

