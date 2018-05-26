Manipur Becomes First State in Northeast to Have Solar Toilet

Manipur has become the first state in the Northeast and the third state in India to have solar toilets, which were inaugurated at Ibudhou Marjing hill Heingang by Tourism Director, Waikhom Ibohal last week.

“I met an entrepreneur while attending a global summit in Guwahati recently where I was introduced to the technology of solar toilets. I immediately thought of using such toilets in Manipur,” said Ibohal.

He mentioned that if the initial projects are successful then he might install such solar toilets in almost all tourist spots across the State.

The founder, (Ravikas Maitri) Ravi Senji, along with a dealer in Manipur came together and worked on setting up these solar toilets on a trial basis in the State.

The solar panel, connected to the toilets, absorb the heat to generate power and are also efficient to transform waste material as claimed by the founder.

Ravi Senji, based in Chennai, had informed that the solar toilet is the third project that has been installed in Manipur. Earlier the installation had taken place in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Senji now plans to install 100 units in Manipur before October 2.

-ANI