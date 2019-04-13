Manipur BJP alleges mass proxy voting; demands re-poll

NET Bureau

Amidst NPP’s allegation of BJP indulging in electoral malpractice, the Manipur BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India through state chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging armed miscreants indulged in rampant proxy voting.

“We have the information of proxy voting by armed miscreants in many polling stations. We have lodged a complaint with ECI, demanding re-poll in these polling stations,” chief minister N Biren Singh said.

The chief minister, however, did not give further details of the polling stations where proxy voting was reported.

Polling was held at 1,562 polling stations spread over 10 hill districts and three valley districts included in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency which polling was conducted by and large peaceful.

The election authority deployed 90 companies of the Central security forces to ensure smooth conduct of the poll.

Despite the deployment of armed security personnel, there were reports of armed miscreants suspected to be cadres of various militant groups allegedly indulged in proxy voting at various polling stations.

Such proxy voting was reported at as many as six polling stations under Saikul Assembly segment in Kangpokpi district, four in Chandel district and some other polling stations located in the interior hill areas.

Meanwhile, NPP blamed BJP for mass electoral malpractices during Thursday’s poll allegedly using cadres of the militant groups under suspension of operation truce with the government.

Addressing media persons at NPP state unit office in Imphal late Thursday evening, party leader Kim Gangte alleged that BJP used Kuki militant groups under SoO and threatened some Kuki CSOs and chiefs of many villages in Kuki inhabited areas to forcefully garner votes in favour of the BJP candidate in Outer Manipur PC.

She went on to allege that chief minister N Biren had also warned the Kuki militant groups under SoO pact that the government would withdraw from the truce if they do not cooperate with BJP in the election.

Meanwhile, an 18-year old girl, who sustained head injuries in poll related violence in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday is struggling for life at a hospital in Imphal. Kh Puspa Devi, daughter of Kunjeswor was among two girls, who suffered injuries in a scuffle broke between the workers of BJP and Congress near a polling station at Khangabok in Thoubal district.

The other injured girl was Moirangthem Lembi Devi (19) daughter of late Pakasa. She was discharged after medical treatment from Thoubal district.

Puspa and Lembi sustained injuries during a scuffle that broke out between the workers of the BJP and Congress near the polling station during polling hours.

Source: Nagaland Post