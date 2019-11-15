Manipur body demands written assurance from Centre

NET Bureau

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which has been spearheading a public movement in the State in connection with the ongoing Naga peace talks, has demanded a written assurance from the Central Government on protection of the State’s interests and territory.

COCOMI coordinator Sunil Karam made this demand during a press conference here on Wednesday.

He was also reacting to Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s statement on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment that anything detrimental to Manipur’s interests would not be done in the process of making the final solution to the Naga peace process.

COCOMI, a joint body of major civil society organisations in the State, has conducted ‘alert demonstrations’ and ‘alert marches’ since last month to highlight the need to safeguard the State’s interests and territory.

Karam said that the Central Government should also share the agenda of the proposed meetings with stakeholders with regard to the Naga peace talks. At the same time, the Central and State governments should give the definition of ‘interests’, because the Government of India’s interests and the interests of the people of Manipur may be different, he added.

COCOMI assistant coordinator Nando Luwang also appealed to the public to continue the public movement without hurting any community’s sentiments.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Congress Legislature Party, led by its leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh, left for New Delhi on Wednesday to urge the Central leaders that any solution to the Naga peace process should not harm the integrity of Manipur, and that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill should not be passed in Parliament.