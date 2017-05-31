Manipur Cabinet Approves Creation of Internal Finance Divisions in All Departments

The Manipur State Cabinet approved creation of Internal Finance Division (IFD) in all the Departments of the State Government.

In its meeting held with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the chair at the Cabinet hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Tuesday, the State Cabinet considered that with a view to streamline financial management systems, ensure budgetary discipline internal control across all Departments under the State Government; the existing Accounts, Budgets, Audit, Planning sections in every Department would be amalgamated and re-designated as Internal Finance Division (IFD). The services of Manipur Finance Service officers would be utilised in managing the dedicated finance division. The Cabinet also gave its nod to establishment of the Manipur Sports Development Authority.

The Authority would promote mass participation of youth in annual sports competitions through structured competitions, identify talented youth in the field of games and sports, guide and nurture the talent through existing sports and academies and new set up either by the Government or the State Government in Public Private Partnership mode, create sports infrastructure at Sub-Division, District and State level, and any other activities for promotion and development of sports.

The Cabinet also decided to conduct the Panchayat elections this year with the creation of two Zilla Parishads with the existing boundaries for the newly formed Kakching and Jiribam districts. On special consideration, the State Cabinet also approved the proposal for granting promotion to the popular footballer and Head Constable (Manipur Police) O. Bembem Devi to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector.

Appointment of martial arts fighter and champion of Super Fight League, Kario Issac Maheo to the post of Sub-Inspector in the Manipur Police Department was also approved under Meritorious Sports Quota. He is the son of L. Ashikho Mao of Karong village in Senapati district. He is the first ever champion of Super Fight League Challengers (SFL) India.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister N. Biren, during his recent visit to Senapati district, announced to appoint Kario as a Sub-Inspector in Manipur Police Department for his achievements and also to encourage him to perform better in future.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the revision of Pay Scales to Rs. 8,000 – Rs. 13,500 (pre-revised) corresponding to the Scales of Pay of Rs. 2,000 – Rs. 3500 (as per ROP 1990) in respect of L. Chaoba Sharma, Ex-Senior Manager in Directorate of Tourism, Manipur.

In compliance of the High Court order dated 09.09.2011 issued in respect of W.P. (C) No. 890 of 2006 (S (O) Leimahanbi Devi and ors Vs GoM and ors), the Cabinet also approved payment of special pension with effect from 6.12.1997 to 31.12.1998 to S (O) Leimahan m/o (L) S. Iboyaima (Ex-Rifleman), L. (O) Nayani Devi m/o (L) L. Binoy (Ex-Rifleman) and A. (O) Sangaijaobi Devi m/o (L) A. Anand (Ex-Rifleman).

S. Iboyaima, L. Binoy and A. Anand were killed in an ambush laid by extremists/militants on December 5, 1997.