Manipur Cabinet to Adopt State Policy for Children Soon

In a bid to ensure that all children live in a child friendly, protective environment, their rights are secured in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that his government would soon discuss and adopt ‘The Manipur State Policy for Children 2017.’ CM said this during the 8th state level children’s cultural meet 2017.

The programme was organised under the theme ‘Save us from Drugs and Child Traffickers, if not today, there will be no tomorrow’ by Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) and Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of Manipur (MCPCR) in partnership with Child Rights and You(CRY).

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the function, N Biren Singh cautioned people of the state that human trafficking in the name of religion is rampant in various parts of the region. “Many a times, the traffickers promised the families of the victims for providing better education, employment outside the state.”

Chief Minister appealed the CSOs, village leaders and people to remain vigilant and alert to stop human trafficking and child abuse in the state, “It is our responsibility and make sure that our children are safe in and outside the state.

Stating that children are the future of the Nation, Chief Minister requested MACR, MCPCR, NGOs and CSOs to work collectively for the protection of child rights violation such as child trafficking, drug abuse etc.

“The true human service is to help the poorest of the poor by providing basic amenities so that their living conditions could be improved which would finally help in bringing growth and development in the state,” he added.