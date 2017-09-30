Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Manipur Cabinet to Adopt State Policy for Children Soon

Manipur Cabinet to Adopt State Policy for Children Soon
September 30
10:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a bid to ensure that all children live in a child friendly, protective environment, their rights are secured in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that his government would soon discuss and adopt ‘The Manipur State Policy for Children 2017.’ CM said this during the 8th state level children’s cultural meet 2017.

The programme was organised under the theme ‘Save us from Drugs and Child Traffickers, if not today, there will be no tomorrow’ by Manipur Alliance for Child Rights (MACR) and Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of Manipur (MCPCR) in partnership with Child Rights and You(CRY).

Speaking as the Chief Guest of the function, N Biren Singh cautioned people of the state that human trafficking in the name of religion is rampant in various parts of the region. “Many a times, the traffickers promised the families of the victims for providing better education, employment outside the state.”

Chief Minister appealed the CSOs, village leaders and people to remain vigilant and alert to stop human trafficking and child abuse in the state, “It is our responsibility and make sure that our children are safe in and outside the state.

Stating that children are the future of the Nation, Chief Minister requested MACR, MCPCR, NGOs and CSOs to work collectively for the protection of child rights violation such as child trafficking, drug abuse etc.

“The true human service is to help the poorest of the poor by providing basic amenities so that their living conditions could be improved which would finally help in bringing growth and development in the state,” he added.

Tags
CSOsMACRMCPCRN. Biren Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.