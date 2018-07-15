Manipur Celebrates Kang Festival

The nine day-long celebration of Kang (Rath Jatra) festival began with pomp and gaiety in Manipur on Saturday.

The celebration of Kang festival in the State begins on the second day of Engen month of Manipuri lunar calendar and ends on the 10th day of the month.

The main events of the festival include the pulling of Kang, the traditional chariot and offering of flowers and fruits to Shree Shree Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

The pulling of Kang was held at Shree Shree Govindajee temple complex here. A large number of devotees turned up in their traditional attires at Palace Gate and temple to take part in the festival despite a downpour.

The ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) temple authority here also celebrated the festival by pulling a mini Kang along the Airport Road.

Almost all localities of the State’s valley areas also celebrated Kang festival, besides holding religious rituals in the evenings at mandaps and community halls. The festival, which will conclude on July 22, will also witness daily community feasts.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has greeted the people of Manipur especially the Hindus on the occasion of the festival. “I join the people of Manipur in the celebration of Kang and pray to God Jagannath to shower the State with joy, prosperity and peaceful co-existence among all communities,” he said in a message.

- The Assam Tribune