Manipur civil bodies appeal government to re-table bill

NET Bureau

All Club Organisations, Association and Meira Paibi (ACOAM) Lup appealed to the state government to re-table and pass the ‘Manipur Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2017 in the upcoming Assembly session.

Briefing the media at its office at Lamphelpat, secretary general of ACOAM Lup Santa Mangang said that the state government introduced the bill in 2017 budget session but it was halted after the hill districts expressed dissatisfaction and opposed it.

But it is learnt from a reliable source that the state government sent a letter to the governor of Manipur to withdraw and re-table the bill, he said.

Santa continued that they will be organising a convention for farmers to give awareness about the bill.

Santa further said that passing the bill will be strengthened and stabilize the market of the farmers. As such, it should be the first priority of the state government to pass the bill, he added.

Source: Imphal Free Press