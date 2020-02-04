Manipur Civil Services Mains exam: CBI registers FIR to probe irregularities

NET Bureau

The CBI has registered an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Civil Services Mains examination for 2016 organised by the MPSC, officials said on Monday.

The agency has registered the case against unidentified officials of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) on the orders of the Manipur High Court, they said.

The Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (CSCCE), 2016 was held for the selection to 62 posts of the Manipur Civil Service, Manipur Police Service and allied services.

The hight court in October last year had quashed the examination after several aspirants approached it alleging irregularities in the selection process and also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in November last year which told the agency to conduct a time bound investigation.

The committee looking into the alleged irregularities had found serious lapses such as missing signatures of examiners on answer sheets, alteration of numbers scored, non-appointment of controller of examination, absence of procedure for the evaluation and tabulation of answer sheets, among others, the officials said.

Source: Times Of India