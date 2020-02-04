Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

Manipur Civil Services Mains exam: CBI registers FIR to probe irregularities

Manipur Civil Services Mains exam: CBI registers FIR to probe irregularities
February 04
13:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The CBI has registered an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Civil Services Mains examination for 2016 organised by the MPSC, officials said on Monday.

The agency has registered the case against unidentified officials of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) on the orders of the Manipur High Court, they said.

The Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination (CSCCE), 2016 was held for the selection to 62 posts of the Manipur Civil Service, Manipur Police Service and allied services.

The hight court in October last year had quashed the examination after several aspirants approached it alleging irregularities in the selection process and also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

The order was upheld by the Supreme Court in November last year which told the agency to conduct a time bound investigation.

The committee looking into the alleged irregularities had found serious lapses such as missing signatures of examiners on answer sheets, alteration of numbers scored, non-appointment of controller of examination, absence of procedure for the evaluation and tabulation of answer sheets, among others, the officials said.

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.