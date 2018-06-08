Manipur CM Appreciates the Initiatives of Assam Rifles during Interaction with Villagers

The unheard voice of tribal villagers echoed on Thursday at Secretariat, Imphal in the presence of Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh. In yet another initiative of Assam Rifles, a 20 member delegation of tribal villagers of Sehlon Region, Chandel District in Manipur had an interaction with the CM. During this historic meeting, various issues pertaining to civil administration were brought to the notice of the government. The delegation conveyed that the lack of basic amenities such as electricity, communication and education exists in the extremely remote region surrounding Sehlon. Lack of employment opportunities was also highlighted in the isolated region contiguous to the Indo-Myanmar border.

A memorandum was submitted by the villagers proposing an action plan for establishing a nodal hub for Eco Tourism at Tuitong and neighbouring villages in Sehlon belt. This unique initiative in close coordination with the IGAR (South) of Assam Rifles and MMTA will herald an exclusive opportunity for the locals to earn a livelihood. The eco-tourism initiative is likely to take off during the festive season of Christmas this year and will provide all residents of Manipur an opportunity to travel to the remote corners of our state. Apart from picturesque flora and fauna, the location is known to provide a bird’s eye view to the entire Kabaw Valley.

The Chief Minister was also briefed by officers of the Battalion on additional initiatives taken by Sehlon Battalion to encourage the locals in terms of commercial crop cultivation, export of exotic spices like cinnamon and creation of arts and crafts centre for employment generation and to provide alternatives to the locals for timber trade.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Assam Rifles and vowed uninhibited support to the villagers and MMTA for bringing development in possibly the remotest region of the state. He assured that the unique initiative will be given further impetus by the Manipur Tourism Department. He also assured that adequate fund will be sanctioned for Border Roads in the region. The Chief Minister also felicitated a young girl named Miss Theitham who despite being infected by Polio and being paralysed below waist since childhood has shown resolve and grit by starting a small scale arts and crafts enterprise to meet her ends. The Hon’ble Chief Minister assured a monthly pension for disability to the young girl and directed the Manipur State Cooperative Bank to sanction a loan for her. Theithem in response presented handmade flowers to Hon’ble CM which left the entire crowd overwhelmed with emotions.

PRECIOUS LIFE SAVED BY TIMELY AND SWIFT ACTION OF ASSAM RIFLES

On 07 Jun 2018, at around 0930 hours, one Maruti van bearing registration No MN-01 K 6211, travelling from Imphal to Moreh lost control near Lokchao village, Tengnoupal District due to which the van toppled and fell into a ditch. The driver and co driver identified as Mr Kenedy, age 33 years, s/o Mr Ibomcha and Mr Sanathoi, age 18 years, s/o Mr Nongyai, both resident of Yairipok Khoiram, District Thoubal, sustained injuries on their head and legs. Both the accident victims were taken to unit hospital of 12 Assam Rifles, where they were given immediate first aid. The prompt action of the medical team of 12 Assam Rifles resulted in saving precious civilian lives. The local authorities and the family of accident victims appreciated this noble act and extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles.