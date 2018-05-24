Manipur CM Attends About 780 Complaints on Meeyamgi Numit

Scores of people turned up on the Meeyamgi Numit to address their grievances to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 780 complaints and personally met nearly 2500 people from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Speaking to the media persons, the Chief Minister appreciated the tireless efforts of the government officials to make the new initiatives of the government successful. He said that it is indeed glad to see that the employees of the government are working with sincerity and seriously for the welfare of the people.

The government officials are very supportive and eager to work at the grassroots to address the grievances of the people under the new initiatives of the government such as ‘Go to Village’ mission, he added. We all should realise that all the employees of the machinery of the government including Chief Minister is for the people and to serve the people with human touch, he added.

Responding to the rumour that the departments concerned are not taking necessary actions of the directions of the Chief Minister, he said that the government had introduced a monitoring system in the Chief Minister’s Office where the Grievance Cell keep track of the follow up action taken up by the departments concerned. The Grievance Cell of Chief Minister’s Office is informing the aggrieved person about the status of his/her complaint from time to time by sending SMS through their mobile numbers.

He appealed to the officials of the all Departments to treat his directions to address the grievances met during Meeyamgi Numit as their official work. And those officials who fail to take up necessary action of the said directions would be punished.

Highlighting the issue of the illegal immigrants in the State, he said, “If our own people are helping the illegal immigrants to get settled in the State then the future of the indigenous people and the State would be at stake.” The landlords need to identify those tenants before renting the room, he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the government had removed Common Service Centres as access point to provide Aadhar related services throughout the State. Such Aadhar related services would be done by government recognised agency only. He informed the media persons that he had instructed DGP to install special Check post with Gate at border gates such as Behiang, Moreh, Mao, Jiri etc so that we could check and curb the influx of illegal immigrants in the State.

He cautioned that if an illegal immigrant gets caught at Pallel Police Station, then all the concerned Police Officers of Tengnoupal, Moreh Police Stations etc. which permitted/granted the person to enter illegally in the State would face stringent action. He further clarified that those immigrants who posses valid identification documents are free to travel in the State.

It may be mentioned that the due to ‘Go to Village’ mission on 15th May, 2018, the ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ for this month was rescheduled on Wednesday.