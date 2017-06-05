Manipur CM Bats for Organic Farming

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that people should strive to make organic farming successful in the State. This was stated by him at the inauguration function of the Administrative Block of Central Agricultural University (CAU), Lamphelpat on Sunday.

Citing the demerits and harmful effects of chemical fertilizers, Chief Minister said that prolonged use of fertilizers and various chemicals for crop cultivation would lead to various diseases and health hazard to the people. He said that Manipur was once called “Sanaleipak Manipur” because of the peculiarity and exception on the taste of fruits or crops being produced out of its fertile land. He further said that people should utilize the resources available in the State to its fullest extent.

Stating that government aims to give more emphasis on agricultural sector in the State, Biren Singh said, “As we have plenty of ground water and good rainy season in the State, the farmers should opt for double cropping instead of sticking to single crop in a year.” He further said that rainwater harvesting facility would be introduced in hill areas soon so that water can be stored for drinking and irrigation purposes in the State.

Expressing concern on the alarming corruption level in the State, he opined that our society has been spoiled by corruption and collective effort is needed to root out corruption. He assured that the dreams and wishes of the educated youths would not be shattered because of corruption. He further said, “We should encourage the farmers on the cultivation of black rice because of its demand in outside states.”