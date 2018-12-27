Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 27 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur CM Conferred Champions of Change 2018 Award

Manipur CM Conferred Champions of Change 2018 Award
December 27
16:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday conferred the Champions of Change 2018 award on Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at an event organised at Vigyan Bhavvan in Delhi, for his exemplary leadership for bringing about transformation in governance in the state of Manipur.

The other prominent awardees include union minister of State for Food Processing, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and union minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Sudarshan Bhagat and member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey.

The award was constituted to identify remarkable progress made in 115 Aspirational districts whose development is being monitored by NITI Aayog. Manipur was recognised for all round development on various parameters in its aspirational district Chandel, a rare feat among all other states of India.

With concerted and collaborative efforts of the State Government, district administration and various Ministries of the Government of India, Chandel district has achieved saturation in several national programmes: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, Unnat Jyoti (LED) Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush. The award selection jury was led by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan.

The other jury members include Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, former Supreme Court Judge; Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India; Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan; Anil Kumar Sinha, Former CBI director; Pahlaj Nihalam, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification; Yaduvendra Mathur, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog and, president, Aditya Birla Group, Amit Bajaj.

SOURCE: Imphal Free Press

Image Credit: Imphal Free Press

Tags
M Venkaiah Naidumanipur cm n biren singhN. Biren Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.