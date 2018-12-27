Manipur CM Conferred Champions of Change 2018 Award

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday conferred the Champions of Change 2018 award on Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at an event organised at Vigyan Bhavvan in Delhi, for his exemplary leadership for bringing about transformation in governance in the state of Manipur.

The other prominent awardees include union minister of State for Food Processing, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and union minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Sudarshan Bhagat and member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey.

The award was constituted to identify remarkable progress made in 115 Aspirational districts whose development is being monitored by NITI Aayog. Manipur was recognised for all round development on various parameters in its aspirational district Chandel, a rare feat among all other states of India.

With concerted and collaborative efforts of the State Government, district administration and various Ministries of the Government of India, Chandel district has achieved saturation in several national programmes: Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, Unnat Jyoti (LED) Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush. The award selection jury was led by former Chief Justice of India, Justice KG Balakrishnan.

The other jury members include Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra, former Supreme Court Judge; Dr. S.Y. Quraishi, former chief election commissioner of India; Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan; Anil Kumar Sinha, Former CBI director; Pahlaj Nihalam, former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification; Yaduvendra Mathur, Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog and, president, Aditya Birla Group, Amit Bajaj.

SOURCE: Imphal Free Press

Image Credit: Imphal Free Press