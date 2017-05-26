Manipur CM Felicitates Loyangamba; Assures Loan for Further Study

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh provided financial assistance and other incentives to Thounaojam Loyangamba Meitei of Keibi Khullem Makha Leikai of Imphal East district on Thursday.

Despite belonging to a financially weak family and being a part-time labourer, Loyangamba secured 4th position in the commerce stream of Class XII examination, 2017, conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur.

In order to encourage the meritorious and hardworking young student, he along with his mother was invited by the Chief Minister at his office chamber on Thursday. Biren handed over a sum of Rs 50,000 from his Discretionary Fund to the student to meet the immediate financial requirement for his admission in higher class and buying books and stationeries.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also promised to arrange a bank loan of Rs 2 lakhs for his livelihood so that Loyangamba may give up labour works. Biren also assured to provide Rs 1.20 lakhs under Government’s housing scheme to him.

The Chief Minister lauded Loyangamba and encouraged him to work harder and bring laurels for the State and his family. He added that the State Government provided the incentives to Loyangamba considering his effort towards securing the highest rank among the students of Government schools despite belonging to a needy family.

Loyangamba is the son of Th. Banamali Meitei and Th. (O) Ichal Leima of Keibi Khullem Makha Leikai of Imphal East district.