Manipur CM Hands over Loan to Differently-Abled Girl

Chief Minister of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren Singh handed over a loan amount of Rs. 50,000 under Manipur State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) Ltd. to a 21-year-old differently-abled girl belonging to interior Toitung village of Chandel district at Chief Minister’s secretariat on Monday.

The girl namely, Hoineithem Haokip has expertise in making handmade flowers and bamboo stools. She was introduced to the chief minister by the officers of 19 Assam Rifles during an interaction of village authority leaders of Khengjoi sub-division and the chief minister on June 7, at his secretariat.

Despite both limbs are being paralysed since childhood due to Polio infection, Km. Hoineithem is said to have been running a small scale arts and crafts enterprise at her village, located around 165 km from Imphal. Biren directed the officials of MSCBL to arrange a soft loan for the girl on that day.

MSCBL managing director A. Subhash Singh, officers of 19 Assam Rifles and Hoineithem’s guardians were also present when the chief minister handed over the loan amount to the girl on Monday.

