Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 26 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Manipur CM Hands over Loan to Differently-Abled Girl

Manipur CM Hands over Loan to Differently-Abled Girl
June 26
14:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chief Minister of Manipur, Nongthombam Biren Singh handed over a loan amount of Rs. 50,000 under Manipur State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) Ltd. to a 21-year-old differently-abled girl belonging to interior Toitung village of Chandel district at Chief Minister’s secretariat on Monday.

The girl namely, Hoineithem Haokip has expertise in making handmade flowers and bamboo stools. She was introduced to the chief minister by the officers of 19 Assam Rifles during an interaction of village authority leaders of Khengjoi sub-division and the chief minister on June 7, at his secretariat.

Despite both limbs are being paralysed since childhood due to Polio infection, Km. Hoineithem is said to have been running a small scale arts and crafts enterprise at her village, located around 165 km from Imphal. Biren directed the officials of MSCBL to arrange a soft loan for the girl on that day.

MSCBL managing director A. Subhash Singh, officers of 19 Assam Rifles and Hoineithem’s guardians were also present when the chief minister handed over the loan amount to the girl on Monday.

-Imphal Free Press

Tags
19 Assam RiflesN. Biren Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.