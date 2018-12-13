Manipur CM N Biren Singh Bats For Politics Sans Religion

NET Bureau

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, while speaking at Imphal Hmar Sikpui Ruoi celebration as the chief guest at the auditorium of Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Chingmeirong in Imphal on Wednesday said that politics should never be done on the basis of community or religion, “but it should be done based only on human service and humanity.”

Sikpui Ruoi is one of the most important festivals of the Hmar tribe celebrated mostly in winter. Presentation of different cultural items and community feast were the main attractions of the festival. Sikpui Ruoi festival is not celebrated every year but only in the year of abundant harvest or good year when there is no death and chaos throughout the year.

Biren said that serving the masses should be the primary objective and responsibility of political leaders and bureaucrats. “People are losing faith in politicians as most of them do not translate even 50 percent of their promises/assurances into action,” he observed.

Among the 33 recognised tribes of the state, the Chief Minister said that Hmar is one of the most advanced, decent, educated and gentle communities. Regarding the rumour on shifting of district administration machineries from Pherzawl headquarters to Churachandpur, he clarified that there is no such Government plan at all. There is no question of rescinding previous Government’s decision of declaring Pherzawl as a full-fledged district by the present Government, he assured.

Regarding connectivity, Biren said that survey works for the construction of Tipaimukh-Jiribam road had already been completed, and he had written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the road as a National Highway. Construction of Churachandpur-Tipaimukh road is in good progress, he added.

N Biren Singh also assured that the Government would consider extension of Imphal-Pherzawl MST bus service up to Parbung if the road condition permits.

He also said that the Flying Doctors project, which would be implemented with the funding from NEC would immensely benefit interior areas of the district. Regarding people’s wish for declaration of Sikpui Ruoi festival as a restricted holiday, the Chief Minister said that he would definitely look into it.

Speaking at the occasion as the guest of honor, Education Minister Th. Radheshyam said that Manipur is like a beautiful garden having different and colorful communities. He said that the state would be peaceful and gain abundance only when all these communities reside together with love and affection.

Among others, Tourism Corporation of Manipur Ltd. Chairman Dr Sapam Ranjan, Tipaimukh AC MLA Dr Chaltonlien Amo, Chief Executive Member of Sinlung Hills Council, Mizoram, Lalthalien and Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) Director Dr L Fimate also attended the festival.

