Manipur CM Raises Concern over Influx of Illegal Migrants in the State

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh voiced apprehension that there is high possibility of influx of illegal migrants in the state.

While addressing the press conference regarding seizure of fake Aadhaar cards from Myanmarese nationals, Singh said, “Perhaps we need to verify all Aadhaar cards, we have a small population and such illegal migration raises serious issues.”

He further informed that a security point will be kept at Imphal Tulihal airport to check the credentials of all arriving passengers and requested the public to bear the inconvenience.

The Chief Minister has also ordered to decommission the common service centres which are spread out across the state for Aadhaar enrolment.

In the regard of repair works along the Imphal –Jiribam highway, he stated, “The work is progressing and bridges have been fixed to ensure movement of vehicles at the earliest.”

He lamented that certain outlawed organisations are kidnapping engineers and workers deployed along the NH-37. “Development is arrested by such criminal tactics, I sometimes feel ashamed to be a Manipuri, what would tourists feel, works cannot just go smoothly.”

He continued that some Belgian diplomats came to visit the state and met him, “The tourists texted me a condolence message of the bomb blast victims.”